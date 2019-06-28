Police: Man tries to rob woman at ATM, is shot multiple times by her boyfriend

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was shot in North Port late Thursday night after police say he tried to rob someone at a bank.

Police responded to the shooting in the area of US-41 and Sumter Boulevard just before 10:30 p.m. after witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots.

Investigators worked through the night and determined the person shot was trying to rob someone. Police say the robber was armed with a loaded handgun.

The man, who has not been identified, tried to rob a woman using the ATM at Suncoast Credit Union on Aidan Lane, police say. The woman’s boyfriend was sitting in the car at the time. When he realized what was happening, officers say he got out of the car and shot the robber several times.

Police say the robber got away with help from a getaway driver. They were later found at a nearby Goodwill.

The boyfriend who shot the robber arrived at police headquarters after the incident, investigators say.

The man who was shot was flown to the Sarasota Memorial Hospital Trauma Center. He is now recovering.