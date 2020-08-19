Police: missing Little River man with Alzheimer’s found safe

UPDATE: The man has been found safe, according to the Horry County Police Department.

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police are searching for a missing man, who they say has Alzheimer’s.

Fred Laskowski, 83, was last seen around 1 a.m. Wednesday near Hibiscus Drive in Little River, according to police.

He is approximately 6’3” and 155 lbs. He was last seen wearing a green shirt. He is considered endangered or at risk.

Anyone with information about Laskowski’s location is asked to call 843-248-1520 immediately.