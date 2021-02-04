Police: Marion man charged with attempted murder after firing gun at truck

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) – Marion police arrested a man after they say he fired a gun into a vehicle with another man inside.

On December 29 of 2020, officers responded to the area of Wallace Circle off Bluff Street in reference to a shooting, according to police.

When officers arrived, they were told Tavon Calhoun, 24, fired a gun at a truck as it was driving away, striking the tailgate.

Calhoun was charged with attempted murder, malicious injury to personal property, discharging a firearm within city limits, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, pointing and presenting a weapon and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

He is being held at the Marion County Detention Center without bond. The victim was not hurt, according to the report.