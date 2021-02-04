Police: Marion man charged with attempted murder after firing gun at truck

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) – Marion police arrested a man after they say he fired a gun into a vehicle with another man inside.

On December 29 of 2020, officers responded to the area of Wallace Circle off Bluff Street in reference to a shooting, according to police.

When officers arrived, they were told Tavon Calhoun, 24, fired a gun at a truck as it was driving away, striking the tailgate.

Calhoun was charged with attempted murder, malicious injury to personal property, discharging a firearm within city limits, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, pointing and presenting a weapon and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

He is being held at the Marion County Detention Center without bond. The victim was not hurt, according to the report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories