Police: Marion man charged with attempted murder over drug debt

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) – Police have charged a Marion man with attempted murder after they say he shot at someone who owed him money for drugs.

Marion police responded to a call of shots fired at 401 Cooper Street on Dec. 1 and found the victim with a cut above his left eyebrow and blood on his face. The victim identified Antonio Garner, 37, as the person who attempted to shoot him, but he said he turned his face, according to the report.

Police said the victim first told them he got in an argument with Garner over money, but then said, “I’m not going to lie, I got some drugs from him and I owe him ($60).” The victim said he told Garner he didn’t have the money and that’s when Garner pointed a gun at him and attempted to shoot him, according to police.

The victim fell to the ground and told police he thought he was dead. Witnesses also heard the gun shots. No shell casings were found at the scene, according to police.

Garner has been charged with assault/attempted murder, unlawful carrying of a pistol, pointing a weapon at a person, discharge of a firearm in city limits and failure to stop. He was denied bond on the attempted murder charge.