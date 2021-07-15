Police: Marion man kidnapped a woman, drove her to nearby motel

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion police arrested a man after they say he kidnapped a woman, forcing her into his vehicle and then driving away.

On Wednesday, in the area of 929 Jones Avenue, Ben Brown Jr., 47, is accused of blocking a woman’s vehicle with his own, grabbing her by the neck, lifting her up and pushing her against her car, according to police.

Brown then forced the woman into his own vehicle and fled the scene, heading toward Main Street, according to police.

Officers then issued a BOLO, asking other officers to be on the lookout for Brown’s vehicle. While searching, officers were able to ping the woman’s phone, finding her approximate location, according to police.

After continuing the search, Brown’s vehicle was located at the Patrick Henry Motel at 207 North Richardson Street in Latta, according to authorities.

Latta officers were notified what room Brown and the victim were in, and knocked on the door announcing they were the Latta Police.

No one opened the door, but officers were able to hear movement inside the room, so they opened the door with a key provided to them by the motel, according to police.

When officers entered the room, they placed Brown under arrest and found the victim near the bathroom with nothing but a towel on, according to police. She was told to put clothing on and was transported back to the Marion police station to be interviewed.

Brown was charged with kidnapping, second offence of driving under a suspended license and possession of cocaine. He is being held at the Marion County Detention Center without bond.