MAXTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Maxton police need help locating a 63-year-old blind man who was last seen May 24.

Elbert Percell has brown eyes and is bald, according to police. He weighs approximately 180 pounds and is 6’1″.

Percell is legally blind and may be in need of medical attention, according to police.

If you have any information you are asked to contact your nearest law enforcement or the Maxton Police Department’s Non-Emergency number at 910-844-5667.