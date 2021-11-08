Police: Missing woman last seen in Myrtle Beach has autism, is considered endangered

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are searching for a woman who was last seen Sunday night in Myrtle Beach.

Rebecca Stewart, 28, was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Sunday near Backwoods Drive outside of Myrtle Beach.

Stewart has autism and considered endangered. She was last seen wearing a purple hoodie, black tank top, pink and white pajama shorts and flip flops.

She is about 5’8” and 113 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Anyone with information about her location is asked to call HCPD at 843-248-1520.