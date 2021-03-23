Police: More than a dozen dead farm animals found dumped on road

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible for illegally dumping over a dozen dead farm animals on a Massachusetts road.

The Brimfield Police Department said one black trash bag was dropped off sometime Sunday morning and two others were dropped off at the same location Monday around 1 p.m.

Inside the black trash bags, police say they found over 12 dead farm animals. One adult Silkie chicken, one Longhorn chicken, one guinea hen, eight baby chickens, five pigeons, three roosters, a two-month-old brown goat and another young goat with a black head and white body (roughly a month to two months old).

Two chicken feed bags with one end cut open were also found inside the trash bags. Each side had three diamond-shaped pieces cut out of them.

Also found was a broken-up coconut inside the bags and a blue piece of bailing twine about 10 inches long.

It’s unknown who owned the animals or what caused the deaths.