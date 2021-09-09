Police: Myrtle Beach man accused of kidnapping, sexual battery against a child

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police arrested a man after they say he kidnapped and sexually assaulted an 11-year-old.

On Tuesday, officers responded to a sexual assault call in the Myrtle Beach area. When they arrived, they learned William Johnson, Jr., held the victim down against her will and committed sexual battery, according to police.

Johnson is charged with kidnapping and 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. He is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond.