MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police have arrested a man who they say sexually assaulted three young girls.

On July 17, William Jupena, 57, is accused of sexually assaulting 3 girls under the age of 10 at a condo in the 5000 block of North Ocean Boulevard, according to police.

He is being charged with 3 counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor 3rd degree, and is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $100,000 bond pretrial.