Police: Myrtle Beach man gave alcohol to, assaulted minor; spat on, threatened to kill officer

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police have arrested a man they say gave alcohol to a minor and both spat on and threatened an officer.

Aaron Brown, 33, is facing a slew of charges after police say he gave an alcoholic drink to and assaulted a minor, and became aggravated at the time of his arrest, according to police reports.

Around 8 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a home on Socastee Boulevard in reference to a physical disturbance, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found Brown who appeared, according to police, to be very intoxicated and continued to yell profanities and threaten officers.

Officers then placed Brown in the back of a patrol vehicle and transported him for medical clearance. While on their way to the facility, Brown allegedly threatened the officer, saying, “When I get out, I’m going to cut your throat in front of your daughter, your wife, and your son.”

Police were told Brown assaulted a minor, leaving visible wounds to their leg. The minor also informed police Brown had given them an alcoholic beverage earlier in the night, according to authorities.

While being medically cleared, officers say Brown intentionally spat at an officer, hitting them in the hand. A spit mask was placed on him before he was transported out of the facility, according to police.

Brown is being charged with public disorderly conduct, throwing of bodily fluids by a prisoner on corrections employee, domestic violence second degree, cruelty to children, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and threatening the life of a public official.

He is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center. Bond is yet to be set, pending trial.

LATEST HEADLINES: