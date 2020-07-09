Police: Myrtle Beach man had sex with, took photos of woman while she was incapacitated

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach man was arrested after Myrtle Beach police say he had sex with a woman while she was incapacitated and took nude photos of her without her consent.
Jimmy Wright, 21, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with criminal sexual act – third degree, voyeurism, violating place of privacy, views, photographs and records of films- first offense.
He is awaiting trial at J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Newsfeed Now: “Glee” star goes missing; Remembering Charlie Daniels
- Darlington County man fatally struck by car, identified by coroner
- Police: Hartsville man arrested for possession of multiple firearms, drugs, cash
- Tidelands Health talks to National Guard about staffing help as coronavirus hospitalizations spike
- NC. woman fighting HOA after being told to take down Black Lives Matter sign