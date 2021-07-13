Police: Myrtle Beach man led officers on high-speed chase, was out on bond for attempted murder

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police arrested a man after they say he led officers on a high speed chase while fleeing a traffic stop.

Around 12:36 a.m. Sunday, officers pilled over a white 2019 Dodge Charger traveling Northbound on Kings Highway for a window tint violation, according to police reports obtained by News13.

While officers were speaking to the driver, Justin Evans, 22, shifted the vehicle into drive and fled from the traffic stop, according to police.

Evans led police on a high-speed chase northbound on Kings Highway, reaching speeds of 80-90 mph before making a U-turn and traveling southbound on Kings Highway, according to authorities.

Officers were able to stop the vehicle with spike strips, which deflated three or four of the vehicle’s tires, according to police. Just before the vehicle came to a stop, a backseat passenger exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.

The person who fled the vehicle was shortly found by a K-9 officer and taken into custody without incident.

After searching the vehicle, a pistol was located in the back seat of the vehicle, according to the report.

Evans was charged with failure to stop for blue lights, first offence, and was released on a $5,000 bond.

Evans was out on bond on an attempted murder charge.

Dajour Wilson, 25, was charged with possession of firearms and ammunition and unlawful carrying of a pistol. He is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond.