Police: Myrtle Beach man points gun at wife’s head, threatens to kill everyone in hotel room

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man has been arrested after Myrtle Beach Police say he pulled out a gun and threatened to kill everyone in his hotel room.

At 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday, William Tyler, 26, was arrested after officers were called to the Days Inn by Wyndham Myrtle Beach-Grand Strand at 806 S. Ocean Blvd in regards to a disturbance, according to police.

When police arrived, one victim told them Tyler hit and pushed his wife of two months around the room before slamming her head into the wall, police said.

Tyler then grabbed a black handgun and pointed it at his wife’s head while making verbal threats that he would kill everyone in the room, according to police.

According authorities, there were also children present in the room.

Tyler is being charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. He is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center, awaiting trial with no bond set.

