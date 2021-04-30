Police: Myrtle Beach man raped woman, stole her PlayStation

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police arrested a man after they say he raped a woman and then stole her PlayStation 5.

On Tuesday, police responded to a home on Thoroughbred Drive in Conway for calls of sexual battery, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13.

When they arrived, a female victim told police Derick Perry, 25, had engaged in sexual intercourse with her after being told to stop, according to police. Perry then stole the woman’s PlayStation 5 and left the home, according to arrest warrants.

Perry is being charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct and simple larceny. He is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a 1,000 bond pretrial.