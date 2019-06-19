Police: Myrtle Beach man says he was held hostage, shot with BB gun

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach man says he was shot in the abdomen with a BB gun while two men held him hostage, according to police.

The victim said he returned home from a camping trip on Monday at about 9:30 p.m. with one of the men and shortly after arriving, both men “began to grow violent and started a verbal altercation” with him and began to “tear my house apart.”

One of the men pointed a shotgun at him and the other pointed a BB gun, the victim told police. He said one of the men shot him with a BB gun in the abdomen after making “numerous threatening remarks,” according to the police report.

Detectives searched the home and found a black BB gun and a brown shotgun inside. The victim was injured in a way consistent with an injury caused by a BB gun, police said.

Nicholas Benson, 24, and Christopher Murphy, 24, were arrested and charged with assault and battery 1st degree and kidnapping. Both remain in jail without bond as of Wednesday afternoon.

When questioned by police, Benson and Murphy said they had no physical contact with the victim. Benson said he did not attempt to hold the victim hostage, nor did he ever fire the BB gun. Murphy told police he was just visiting the victim and had limited contact with him.

The victim was evaluated by EMS and refused any further treatment, according to police. It is unclear what caused the altercation or what the motive was.

No further information is available at this time.