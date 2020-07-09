Police: Myrtle Beach man sexually assaulted, took photos of woman while she was incapacitated

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach man was arrested after police say he sexually assaulted a woman while she was incapacitated and took nude photos of her without her consent.

Jimmy Wright, 21, was charged on Wednesday with criminal sexual conduct of the third-degree, voyeurism, violating a place of privacy, views, photographs, and records of films, first offense, according to Myrtle Beach police.

According to the report, the victim told police she was drinking and the act occurred without her consent “as she was unable to talk or move during the encounter.” Police also said Wright had nude photographs of the victim stored in his Google account. She said the photos were taken without her consent, police reported.

He is awaiting trial at J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.

