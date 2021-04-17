Police: Myrtle Beach man watched kids steal golf cart, laughed instead of stopping them

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police arrested a man they say watched a group of kids steal a golf cart, laughing at them instead of trying to stop them.

On April 11, officers responded to the Boardwalk Motel at 2301 North Ocean Boulevard in reference to a stolen golf cart, according to police.

When police reviewed security footage from the motel, they saw two juveniles steal a golf cart in plain view of Jamiroquai Brockman, according to police.

Brockman, according to authorities, did not attempt to stop the two, and instead began laughing. He was later identified as the guardian of the two children.

Brockman was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.