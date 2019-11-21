Police: Myrtle Beach woman used heroin twice in between breastfeeding, faces child neglect charges

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach woman faces child neglect and drug charges after police say she was using heroin while breastfeeding.

Kerry Ann Miller, 28, has been charged with possession of heroin, first offense, and unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by legal guardian. She was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Tuesday.

Horry County Police say they were called to a home for an overdose complaint. When they arrived, they found Miller with slurred speech and covered in sweat, according to the report. EMS arrived at the scene and asked Miller questions about her drug use and breastfeeding. Police said she admitted to ingesting heroin.

“She stated that in the last 2 days she had ingested heroin 2 times,” the officer wrote in the report. “She stated that in the time frame between the first injection, and the 2nd injection, she did breastfeed her 12-day-old child (victim).”

Police said they found an orange hypodermic needle cap and small off-brown rock substance when they searched the bathroom.

Miller remains in J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Thursday on a $12,500 bond.



