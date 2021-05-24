Police: endangered Murrells Inlet woman found safe

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police say a woman who was reported missing Sunday has now been found safe.

Brenda Susan Koellhoffer, 58, was previously last seen around 3 p.m. Sunday on Castlebridge Drive in Murrells Inlet, according to police. She was considered endangered because of health concerns.

Koellhoffer is approximately 5’6” and 250 lbs., with brown/grey shoulder-length hair and brown eyes, according to police.

She was last seen in black pants, a loose blue/green blouse, and no shoes.