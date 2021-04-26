Police need help identifying suspect who tried to steal ATM in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police need help identifying a person they say tried to steal an ATM.

On Monday, police say the suspect tried to take an ATM from Woody Jones Boulevard, and was seen driving a white pickup truck.

The truck seen in photos appears to have a small light bar on the top of the cab, a logo or graphic on the driver’s side door and a broken left taillight.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Cantey of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or jcantey@cityofflorence.com.