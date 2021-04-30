Police: North Carolina 16-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of 69-year-old relative

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are investigating after they say a teen boy shot and killed a relative at a North Carolina home on Thursday, a news release said.

Around 5 p.m., police responded to a 911 call in which the caller said he shot his relative at a home along the 5200 block of Killdeer Drive.

Officers found the victim, identified as Randy Michael King, 69, who had been shot multiple times, dead in an upstairs room, the release said.

The caller was identified as a 16-year-old boy. Police say he was waiting outside when officers arrived. Police said it wasn’t a random act.

The teen was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, police say.

Police have confirmed that the victim and suspect were known to each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective A. Caldwell at 910-366-5853 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.