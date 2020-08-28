Police: North Myrtle Beach CVS worker robbed at knife-point

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach officers are investigating after an alleged armed robbery at a CVS Thursday night, according to police.

The armed robbery took place at a CVS at 4401 South Highway 17, according to police.

A white male with a thin build, wearing a button up shirt, hat, sunglasses and a mask walked in the store and approached the pharmacy counter, a witness told police.

At the counter, the male was greeted by a pharmacy employee who said they told them they were there to pick up a prescription for “Smith,” according to police.

The worker asked the man for additional information to find his order when the male said, “It’s not a prescription, do you see what’s in my hands,” police said.

The worker said they then looked down and noticed the man was holding in one hand a note that said “Put oxy in a bag,” and a knife with approximately a four inch blade in the other, according to police.

The worker said they then went to the safe and removed a full and partial bottle of Oxycodone 5 mg, placing them in a bag. The full bottle contained 100 pills and the partial contained 11, according to police.

After receiving the bag, the worker said the male walked out of the store, according to authorities.

Police are still looking into the case. There have been no suspects named at this time. Count on News13 for updates.

