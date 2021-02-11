Police offer $10K reward for tips 4 months after shooting deaths of Conway mother, 3-year-old

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Four months after the shooting deaths of a Conway woman and her 3-year-old daughter, no arrests have been made, and police are now offering a reward.

Conway police said in January they had received more than 100 tips about the Sep. 28 shooting; however, tips have slowed down so they are now offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who has information that leads to an arrest in the double homicide of Tasjunique Graham and Bailey Simon.

Police have continued to investigate but believe there is someone in the community who could provide valuable information on who murdered the mother and daughter.

Graham and Simon were shot in their home off Suggs Street at around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 28th. Graham was a member of South Carolina’s Air National Guard.

Graham died at the scene and Simon died later at a hospital.

Anyone who has information regarding this case is asked to call Conway Police Department at (843) 248 – 1790.