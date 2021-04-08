Police: Pawleys Island man kneed, headbutted, kicked officers while resisting arrest

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — A Pawleys Island man is accused of assaulting officers four times while they were were serving a warrant for his arrest.

Around 3:40 p.m. Saturday, Georgetown County officers were attempting to serve an arrest warrant at a home on Waverly Road in Pawleys Island, according to incident reports obtained by News13.

When officers arrived at the home they found Terrell Porcher, 28, outside. Police asked what his name was, to which he gave a fake name. After officers asked for his identification he replied “You got me,” and surrendered himself for arrest, according to police.

However, when officers were attempting to put Porcher into the vehicle, he began to complain about a K-9 officer who was also in the vehicle, according to police.

Porcher was all the way in the vehicle except for one foot, which officers attempted to put into the vehicle while explaining they had to use the K-9 vehicle until they left the scene and could switch vehicles, according to police.

Porcher began to use foul language and kneed an officer in the face, according to authorities. Officers were able to regain control of Porcher before one left to go get his patrol vehicle.

After the officer left, Porcher kicked the same officer as before in the chest before he was taken out of the vehicle and to the ground to gain better control, according to police.

Officers then lifted Porcher off the ground and attempted to move him to a different patrol vehicle as he had requested, according to police. While walking to the vehicle Porcher became stiff and refused to let officers put him in the vehicle before head butting one of the officers in the nose.

While officers were speaking to Porcher, another man, Sam Porcher Jr., 50, approached them, refusing to back up and threatening them while using foul language, according to authorities.

Officers told Porcher Jr. he was under arrest, which prompted him to draw back as if to throw a punch and, according to police, grabbed an officer’s radio. Porcher Jr. was detained and taken to an officer’s vehicle.

Officers then returned their attention to Porcher. While an officer was standing in front of Porcher he proceeded to kick the officer between the legs, according to authorities.

Porcher was then placed face down on the ground until deputies arrived, at which point Porcher was transported to the Emergency Room and Detention Center.

Porcher was charged with four counts of assaulting an officer, providing false information to an officer and two counts of hindering and resisting arrest.