Police: person robbed, kidnapped at Socastee Taco Bell

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police are investigating after they say a person was robbed and then kidnapped at a Taco Bell in Socastee.

Around midnight, police say employees at the Taco Bell witnessed a robbery from the drive-thru and called police. However the Taco Bell was not robbed, a person outside the restaurant was, according to the Horry County Police Department.

Police are investigating at the Days Inn on Waccamaw Boulevard. We do not yet know how the Days Inn is connected to the case, but have been informed by police that is connected.

The victim is okay, and at least one suspect is in custody at this time, according to HCPD.

This is a developing story, so details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates as we work to learn more.

LATEST HEADLINES: