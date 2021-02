FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Florence police are seeking help in identifying a person they say stole money from a McDonald’s drive-thru.

The person is said to have taken the money from the restaurant on 1389 Celebration Blvd, according to police. After taking the money the person left in a white SUV.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Cpl. Scott of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or jcantey@cityofflorence.com.