Police: Prison nurse from Florence charged, fired after she was found concealing 260 pills

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A Florence nurse has been charged with violating pharmacy laws while working at the Turbeville Correctional Institution.

Stephanie Turner, 31, of Florence, was fired after her arrest, according to the S.C. Department of Corrections Police Services. Her charges involve different quantities of seven drugs from the institution’s pharmacy that were found in her possession, police said.

According to the report, she concealed on her person and in her personal bag: four 100mg tablets of Amiprityline, 24 600mg tablets of Trileptal, 15 5 mg tablets of Abilify, 13 20 mg tablets of Celexa, 45 tablets of Prozac, 27 10 mg tablets of Zyprexa, 132 tablets of Remeron.



These medications did not belong to her but were prescribed to inmates at the Tuberville Correctional Institution, according to officers.

Turner was booked at the Clarendon County Detention Center.