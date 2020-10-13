Police respond after vehicle flips in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police are responding after a vehicle flipped on Highway 17 Bypass North, closing two lanes.
Lanes of the highway were previously closed at Pine Island Road, but have since reopened, according to Myrtle Beach police. Please take an alternate route at this time. Count on News13 for updates.
