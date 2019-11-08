Police respond to possible shots fired call on Socastee Boulevard near high school

HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – Police responded to a call of possible shots fired in the area of Socastee Boulevard across the street from the high school.

Horry County police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said a call for service was related to the possible sound of shots fired in the area near Taco Bell. A police car was parked at the car wash next to the Taco Bell at about 12:30 p.m. on Friday, but neither lights nor crime scene tape could be seen.

Socastee High School is next to the Taco Bell, but the school was not placed on lockdown. Staff and students were secured inside as a precautionary measure, the school reported.

Lisa Bourcier with Horry County Schools confirmed the school was not placed on lockdown, but students were not allowed to eat their lunch outside as a precaution.

A post by the high school said a precautionary measure was taken to secure all students and staff in the building. “The school day will continue as normal,” the post reads.

Count on News13 for updates as we work to gather more information.