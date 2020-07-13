Police: Robeson County man arrested after threatening elderly man in Facebook live video

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WBTW) – A Robeson County man was arrested after threatening an elderly man in a convenience store in a Facebook live video, Robeson County deputies say.

On Sunday around 10 p.m., the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of shots being fired toward a home off of Old Red Springs Road just outside of Red Springs.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with Jamie Bullard, who was involved in a fight with an elderly man in a convenience store in Red Springs earlier in the day that was seen on Facebook live by thousands of viewers including sheriffs investigators.

No one was injured during the shooting and no shots appeared to have struck the home, deputies say.

After deputies finished investigating the shooting incident, Bullard was taken into custody and charged with communicating threats and simple assault. Bullard was jailed Sunday night at 11:49 p.m. under a $1,000 secured bond at the Robeson County Detention Center.

The investigation continues as others may have been involved inside the store. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 910-671-3189.

