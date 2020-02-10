Live Now
Police: SC bar owner drives home after killing pedestrian

Daniel Brinker

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say the owner of a South Carolina bar was intoxicated and waited until he got to his home to report he struck a pedestrian.

Investigators say by the time they arrived early Monday at the ramp to the James Island Parkway, 57-year-old Dale Wirth was dead.

Charleston Police charged 36-year-old Daniel Brinker with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

A police report shows Brinker drove at least 6 miles from the wreck on state Highway 30 near downtown Charleston to his home.

Brinker owns Dudley’s On Ann in downtown Charleston.

