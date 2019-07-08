Police: SC man holding firework above head killed in explosion

News
Posted: / Updated:
death investigation_1521910151703.PNG.jpg

Police: Man holding firework above head killed in explosion
Eds: APNewsNow.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a 29-year-old South Carolina man has died after suffered burns and other injuries while holding a firework over his head on the Fourth of July.

Spartanburg Police spokesman Art Littlejohn said the firework exploded while the man was holding it on Independence Day in a Spartanburg neighborhood.

Authorities said Desmond Tayshaun Hines suffered burns to his right hand and forehead and other injuries from the explosion.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger says he’s reviewing results of an autopsy and the police investigation before determining the exact cause of Hines’ death.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: