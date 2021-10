MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are warning of a scammer who is calling people and asking for their personal information.

The scammer is posing as an officer and calling people to tell them they have been selected for jury duty, according to police.

They are then asking for social security numbers. The department said they will never call you asking for sensitive information, and to not give that information out over the phone.