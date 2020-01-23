Police search continues after juvenile shot in Timmonsville

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A juvenile was shot Wednesday night along East Main Street in Timmonsville.

The shooting happened near S. Davenport Drive, according to Timmonsville Police Chief Billy Brown.

Chief Brown said officers currently are looking for persons of interest. There is no immediate concern for residents of the area, according to Chief Brown.

This is a developing story. No further information is available at this time.

