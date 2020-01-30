Breaking News Alert
Police search for man who allegedly cut a person several times in Darlington

Tavon Davon Wilson

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who allegedly cut a person several times in both legs.

The Darlington Police Department is searching for Tavon Davon Wilson, 28, in connection with the cutting incident, which happened on Wednesday at about 3:23 p.m. on Kirven Street.

The victim had to seek medical attention, according to police.

Contact the Darlington Police Department at 843-398-4026 or call central dispatch at 843-398-4920 if you have any information about the location of the subject. 

