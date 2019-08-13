Police search for man who reportedly robbed Domino’s in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police are searching for a man who reportedly robbed a Domino’s Pizza on S. King Highway Tuesday.

The victim said a man pointed what looked like a gun in her direction and demanded cash, according to a Myrtle Beach Police department report. The man was described as a white male, wearing gray shorts, gray shirt, with a gray ski mask.

When the man pointed the gun at the victim, he said, “Do you want to see your family again,” according to the statement in the police report. The victim told police she then came around to the cash drawer and opened the cash wrap for the man. He grabbed the money and left in an unknown direction.

The Domino’s Pizza is at 1706 S. Kings Highway. Police are still searching for the man.