Police search for man who robbed a bank in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank in Lumberton on Friday afternoon.

A man entered the BB&T Bank at 500 North Pine Street at 2:46 p.m. and presented a note, according to police. He demanded money and fled the bank on foot, police say.

The suspect has been described as 5’8” to 5’10” tall and 180 to around 200 lbs., wearing a grey sweatsuit and orange or red mask. No photo is available at this time, police said.

The man fled with an undisclosed amount of money, police said. No one was injured during the robbery.

The Lumberton Police Department is asking anyone who has information or who thinks they may have seen the man to contact the Lumberton Police Department Investigative Division at 910-671-3845.