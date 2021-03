FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) -- Judy Ham Hoyle lost her sister Ruth Ham McAllister to Covid-19. McAllister was 67 years old. Hoyle says her sister didn't show any serious symptoms leading up to her diagnosis. She says that she and the family were heading to Georgia for a bowling trip when things took a turn.

"She was on the phone in the car getting the teams and everything together talking to the lady and texting and then she said she was sleepy and went to sleep. I heard her making a noise and we pulled over and she passed out in the car," Hoyle says.