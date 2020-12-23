Police search for missing man, 2-year-old last seen in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police are searching for a missing man and 2-year-old child who were last seen on December 22 in Horry County.

Joshua Boyd and Waylon Boyd were last seen in a 2015 Black Chrysler 200 with SC tag # IZR615. The vehicle was also seen in Loris, according to police.

Joshua Boyd was last seen wearing olive green pants, a green shirt with a bear logo on it and a blue hoodie. Joshua Boyd is a 37 year old white male, approximately 6’00” and 185 lbs.

Waylon Boyd was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red t-shirt that read “good vibes” and a Columbia jacket. Waylon is 2 years of age, 2’ and 30 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Horry County Police Department at (843) 915-8477.