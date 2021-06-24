Non-verbal missing 11-year-old with autism found safe

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry county police have found a non-verbal child with autism who was reported missing near Conway Thursday morning.

Police say Caiden Katkavich, 11, was previously last seen around 5:45 a.m. on Emily Springs Drive outside Conway. He was found safe walking in the woods near Highway 379.

He is being evaluated by EMS and reunited with his family. HCPD patrol officers and special operations team members, including bloodhounds, were involved in the search.

Katkavich was last seen wearing a red shirt and gray pull-up. Anyone with information is asked to call 843-248-1520.