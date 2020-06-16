Police search for person of interest in burglary of jewelry store, Pizza Hut in Bennettsville

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Police are looking for a person of interest in the burglary of a Pizza Hut and jewelry store in Bennettsville.

The Bennettsville Police Department released surveillance footage of the person in connection with the burglary and larceny of Floyd’s Jewelry and the Pizza Hut. The incidents took place on Dec. 29, 2018, during the early morning hours.

The vehicle driven by the individual appears to be a newer model Chrysler 200.

If you can identify the person(s) or the vehicle, you’re asked to please contact the Bennettsville Police Department at 843-479-3620 or Det. Kel Hall at 843-544-7091. All information will be kept confidential.