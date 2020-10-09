Police search for suspect in Lamar attempted kidnapping of young girl

LAMAR, SC (WBTW) – Police are seeking help identifying a man they say attempted to kidnap a girl on Thursday.

Thursday afternon at Duke and Pine Streets in the Town of Lamar, a young girl was walking to pick up her sister from the bus stop when a man allegedly pulled up beside her in a white van and asked her if she wanted any candy, according to the Town of Lamar Facebook.

The man then proceeded to get out of the van and tried the girl by her wrist, authorities said. However, the girl was able to get away before he was able to get a good grip.

The suspect is described as a white male who is bald with no facial hair. The van is described as a white panel van with no windows, according to authorities.

People are asked to be on the lookout for the van as well as any other suspicious activity. If you see the van you are asked to call police.

