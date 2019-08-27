Breaking News Alert
Tropics Update: Dorian expected to strengthen as it moves into the Caribbean; Watching other disturbance

Police search for twin 5-year-old boys, possibly in the Conway, Myrtle Beach area

News
Posted: / Updated:

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department is looking for two missing children, Kash Kayden Small and Kruiz Jayden Small.

They are described as identical twin five-year-old boys.

hey were last seen in the company of their father, Jermaine Small, on Aug. 20 in Covington, GA.

They are believed to be in the company of their father in the Conway or Myrtle Beach area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals should be in touch with the Horry County Police Department at 843-248-1520.

Latest News

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: