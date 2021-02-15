Police search for whoever fired bullets into a Robeson Co. home, hitting a woman with disabilities

ROBESON CO, N.C. (WBTW) – Police are searching for whoever shot a woman with disabilities when firing bullets into a home in Robeson County.

Investigators were called to a shooting at a home on Baldwin Street at about 12:30 a.m. Friday morning. When Red Springs police officers arrived, they found multiple bullet holes “that had made their way into the residence.”

Officers found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds to her feet. She is a paralyzed stroke patient, police said. The woman is being treated at the Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

Police said they are gathering and following leads “to find the person or persons responsible for this horrific act.”

“This is an irresponsible act and shows that the person or persons have no fear of the law and a complete disrespect for human life,” said Chief Brent Adkins. “This careless act placed small children and elderly members of this household in danger and this will not be tolerated in Red Springs. Our citizens deserve to live in peace, without the fear of being harmed within their own home.”

Chief Adkins said he will be reaching out for help from every local, state, and federal law enforcement agency for manpower, technology, and any other tools needed to find those responsible.

If you have any information, please call 910-580-9137 or Lt. Det. McManus at 910-733-8984. A reward will be offered to the person who steps forward with credible information that leads to an arrest. Tips will be anonymous.