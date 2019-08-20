Missing 12-year-old that got into stranger’s van found by police

PAWLEY’S ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – Police found a 12-year-old boy got into a van with a stranger in Pawleys Island.

According to Pawleys Island Police Chief Mike Fanning, the boy and his father were fishing near the North Causway at around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, when he got into a van with a stranger. After about an hour of searching the boy was found.

That person is described as a thin 70-year-old man with grey hair standing about 6’3”. The van was a white Econoline 350 Van.

No word on any arrests or charges in the case. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and SC DNR assisted in the search.

