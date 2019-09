MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police are asking for your help in the search for a missing Myrtle Beach man.

Jeremy Mula, 39, is who’s missing.

In a Facebook post, Horry County police say Mula ‘may be at risk.’

He’s 5’8″ and 185 lbs.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact authorities.