Police searching for suspect in Dollar General robbery in Cheraw

Courtesy: Cheraw Police Department

CHERAW, SC (WBTW) – Officers with the Cheraw Police Department are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a robbery case.

According to a press release, the robbery occurred Friday at the Dollar General at 522 Chesterfield Highway. The suspect is described as being a man about 5’10” tall, weighing 145 to 175 lbs., between the ages of 30 and 40. He was wearing a blue shirt, a baseball style hat, and blue jeans.

The Cheraw Police Department is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 843-537-7868

