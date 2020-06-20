Police see increase in graffiti in Carolina Forest area; $10K in damages at one school

HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – Police are reporting an increase in graffiti in the Carolina Forest area.

In a social media post title, “Graffiti Cost a Fortune,” the Horry County Police Department reported graffiti at one local elementary school cost more than $10,000 in damages.

Policed remind the public, anyone found to have committed illegal graffiti vandalism could be fined up to $1,000 or imprisoned for 30 to 90 days. By the third offense, they could face a fine of up to $3,000 or up to 3 years in jail.

The person responsible also may be ordered to remove the illegal graffiti, pay the cost of the removal, or make further restitution at the direction of the court.

“The cost of removing each petty painting is far more expensive than the spray paint is worth,” police warned.

For juvenile offenders, a judge can hold the juvenile’s parents responsible for the costs.

“Trust us, it’s not worth the trouble,” the department concluded.