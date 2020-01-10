Police seek 2 for questioning about armed robbery on Alligator Road

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Police are asking for help identifying two people wanted for questioning about an armed robbery on Alligator Road.

Police say the On the Go convenience store at 3011 Alligator Road was robbed at about 2:30 a.m. on Friday. Photos have been released of the incident.

Two people entered the store and demanded money from the employees, according to police. One of the two was armed with a handgun.

Police say the two left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.